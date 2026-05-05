Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will release the RSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Lab Assistant examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2026 releasing today at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download

The Lab Assistant written exam was held on May 9 and 10, 2026. The exam will be held in a single shift - from 11 am to 2 pm on May 9 and in two shifts- from 10 am to 12 noon and 3 pm to 5 pm.

RSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2026: How to download To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on RSSB Lab Assistant Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSSB.

Official Notice Here