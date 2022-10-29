SBI Clerk admit card to be out today at sbi.co.in, here's how to download

State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI Clerk admit card 2022 for prelims exam today, October 29. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at sbi.co.in.

The Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5486 vacancies of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales).

SBI Clerk 2022 Admit Card: Know how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Bank of India at sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Step 3: Key in your log in details

Step 5: Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.