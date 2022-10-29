Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SBI Clerk admit card to be out today at sbi.co.in, here's how to download

SBI Clerk admit card to be out today at sbi.co.in, here's how to download

competitive exams
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 12:45 PM IST

SBI will release the SBI Clerk admit card 2022 for prelims exam today, October 29.

SBI Clerk admit card to be out today at sbi.co.in,
SBI Clerk admit card to be out today at sbi.co.in,
ByHT Education Desk

State Bank of India (SBI) will release the SBI Clerk admit card 2022 for prelims exam today, October 29. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at sbi.co.in.

The Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5486 vacancies of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales).

SBI Clerk 2022 Admit Card: Know how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of State Bank of India at sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the admit card link

Step 3: Key in your log in details

Step 5: Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi admit card. hall ticket + 1 more
sbi admit card. hall ticket

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out