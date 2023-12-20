close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSB Admit Card 2023 released at ssbrectt.gov.in, here's direct link to download

SSB Admit Card 2023 released at ssbrectt.gov.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 20, 2023 08:00 PM IST

SSB releases admit cards for ASI, Head Constable, and Constable Non-GD Posts.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released the admit cards for the post of ASI(Pharmacist & Stenographer), Head Constable(Electrician & Communication), and Constable Non-GD Posts. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at ssbrectt.gov.in.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards using their SSB Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Direct link to download admit card 

The (CBT) Computer Based Test will be released on December 26 and December 27.

SSB Admit Card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.ssbrectt.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads," Download Admit Card for (CBT) Computer Based Test on 26-12-2023 & 27-12-2023 for the Following Posts Against the Advertisements"

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login credentials

Download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

