SSB admit card 2024 released for ASI, SI and other posts, link here
SSB releases admit cards for Assistant Commandant (Veterinary), ASI, Head Constable, and Sub-Inspector posts.
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released admit cards for the Assistant Commandant (Veterinary), ASI, Head Constable, and Sub-Inspector posts. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.ssbrectt.gov.in. Candidates can download admit cards using their SSB Roll Number and Date of Birth.
SSB will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination on January 22. the CBT exam will be conducted for Assistant Commandant (Veterinary), ASI(Dental Technician), ASI(Operation Theatre Technician), ASI(Radiographer), Head Constable(Mechanic)Male, Head Constable(Steward), Head Constable(Veterinary), Sub-Inspector(Communication), Sub-Inspector(Draughtsman), Sub-Inspector(Pioneer), and Sub-Inspector(Staff Nurse Female)
Direct link to download admit card
SSB Admit Card 2024: Know how to download
Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.
Visit the official website at www.ssbrectt.gov.in
On the homepage, “CLICK TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR APPEARING IN CBT ON 22-01-2024”.
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login credentials
Download the admit card
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.