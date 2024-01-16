close_game
SSB admit card 2024 released for ASI, SI and other posts, link here

SSB admit card 2024 released for ASI, SI and other posts, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 16, 2024 06:35 PM IST

SSB releases admit cards for Assistant Commandant (Veterinary), ASI, Head Constable, and Sub-Inspector posts.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released admit cards for the Assistant Commandant (Veterinary), ASI, Head Constable, and Sub-Inspector posts. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at www.ssbrectt.gov.in. Candidates can download admit cards using their SSB Roll Number and Date of Birth.

Download SSB admit cards from the official website at www.ssbrectt.gov.in
SSB will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination on January 22. the CBT exam will be conducted for Assistant Commandant (Veterinary), ASI(Dental Technician), ASI(Operation Theatre Technician), ASI(Radiographer), Head Constable(Mechanic)Male, Head Constable(Steward), Head Constable(Veterinary), Sub-Inspector(Communication), Sub-Inspector(Draughtsman), Sub-Inspector(Pioneer), and Sub-Inspector(Staff Nurse Female)

Direct link to download admit card

SSB Admit Card 2024: Know how to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website at www.ssbrectt.gov.in

On the homepage, “CLICK TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR APPEARING IN CBT ON 22-01-2024”.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login credentials

Download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On