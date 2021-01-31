SSC CGL 2020: Application window closing today,apply now at ssc.nic.in

IND USA
SSC CGL Recruitment 2020
competitive exams

  • Staff Selection Commision will on Sunday close the application window for the SSC CGL 2020. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the posts can do it now at ssc.nic.in.
Edited by Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 12:36 PM IST

Staff Selection Commision will on Sunday close the application window for the SSC CGL 2020. Aspirants who have not yet applied for the posts can do it now at ssc.nic.in

There are a total of 32 posts for which the number of vacancies will be notified later. According to the official notification, the SSC CGL 2020 exam will be held from May 29 to June 7, 2021.

SSC CGL: Detail of Vacancies

The posts include assistant audit officer, assistant accounts officer,assistant, inspector, sub-inspector, upper division clerk, tax assistant etc. The lower age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 32 years. However, different posts have different age limit criteria. Candidates are advised to read the official notification to check details of posts before applying. The pay scale varies from post to post from level 8 to level 4.

SSC CGL 2020: Educational Qualification:

Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer:

Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.

Desirable Qualifications: Chartered Accountant or Cost & Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Masters in Commerce or Masters in Business Studies or Masters in Business Administration (Finance) or Masters in Business Economics

Junior Statistical Officer:

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level;

Or

Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

All other Posts:

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.

The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification on or before 01-01-2021

Key Dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: 29-12-2020 to 31-01-2021

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 31-01-2021 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 02-02-2021 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 04-02-2021 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 06-02-2021

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): 29-05-2021 to 07-06-2021

Scheme of the Examination:

The Examination will be conducted in four tiers as indicated below:

Tier-I: Computer Based Examination

Tier-II: Computer Based Examination

Tier-III: Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper)

Tier-IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable).

