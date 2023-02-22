Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CGL 2022 tier 2 admit card, exam status released on some regional websites

SSC CGL 2022 tier 2 admit card, exam status released on some regional websites

SSC CGL 2022: Candidates can go to ssc.nic.in and then to the admit card section to check admit card release status of their region.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started issuing admit cards for the second tier of Combined Graduate Level examination (CGL) 2022. Candidates can go to ssc.nic.in and then to the admit card section to check admit card release status of their region.

SSC CGL admit card for the central region has been released on ssc-cr.org and in some websites, information like status of candidature, exam city details, date and time of exam, etc has been released.

SSC CGL tier 2 will be held from March 2 to 7, according to information on the Karnataka-Kerala regional website of the commission.

Meanwhile, scorecards of the tier 1 exam are scheduled to be released today. It will be available on ssc.nic.in.

The link to download SSC CGL result scorecards will remain active from February 22 to March 8 and candidates can download it using their registration ID and password.

SSC announced tier I result on February 9, 2023. The exam was conducted from December 1 to December 13, 2022. Those who have qualified in tier 1 can take the second tier exam.

