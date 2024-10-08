SSC CGL Answer Key 2024: Tier I provisional key objection window closes today at ssc.gov.in, link here

Staff Selection Commission will close the SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 objection window for Tier I on October 8, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can find the direct link on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The link to raise objections will remain active till 6 pm today. SSC CGL Answer Key 2024: Tier I provisional key objection window closes today(ssc.nic.in)

The objection window opened on October 3, 2024, and was scheduled to close on October 6, but it was extended due to a heavy load on the server.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key will have to Rs100/- as a processing fee for each question they want to raise objection.

The answer key and objection window can be accessed using their Registration Number and Password.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on login link and enter the required login details.

Once done, the answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and click on the question you want to raise objection for.

Once done, upload the necessary documents to support your answer.

Click on submit and pay the processing fee.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024, from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the nation.

GATE 2025: Did you know there is no age limit to appear in the exam, here are important FAQs candidates must know

The online registration began on June 24 and ended on July 27, 2024. Through the recruitment drive, the SSC aims to fill approximately 17727 vacancies. For more related details, candidates can check the SSC's official website.