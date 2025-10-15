SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Live: Combined Graduate Level Tier I provisional key expected to be out today at ssc.gov.in

Live

By

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Live: Combined Graduate Level provisional key expected to be out today at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Live: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC CGL Answer key 2025 on October 15, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Tier – 1 of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025 can check and download the provisional key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of ₹ 100/- per question, which is non-refundable. Representations received through any other mode e.g. letter, application, email, etc. will not be entertained. Representations regarding the Tentative Answer Keys will be scrutinized before finalizing the Answer Keys and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final. The Tier I exam was held from September 12 to September 26, 2025 and re-exam was held on October 14, 2025. About 28 lakh candidates applied for the exam, out of which about 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in total of 255 centres spread over 126 cities in 45 shifts over 15 days. This recruitment drive will fill up 14582 vacancies in Group B and Group C posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Out of the total number of vacancies, 6183 vacancies are reserved for UR, 2167 vacancies for SC, 1088 vacancies for ST, 3721 for OBC and 1423 for EWS category. ...Read More

