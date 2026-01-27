SSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2026 News Live: Where, how to check Tier II provisional key when out
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Combined Graduate Level Tier II provisional key will be out on official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.
The Staff Selection Commission has not yet released the SSC CGL Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Tier II exam can download the provisional key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-II) was held on January 18 and 19, 2026. On January 18, the Skill Test (DEST) was held, and on January 19, the Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning & General Intelligence, English Language & Comprehension, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge Test, and Statistics.
The Commission, however, has not announced the release date and time of the provisional key. As per past trends, the answer key is released within 2-3 weeks after the exam is concluded.
Through this examination drive, a total of 14582 Group B and C posts will be filled in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, how to check and other details.
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: About objection window
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: As per the detailed notification, the tentative answer key for the exam will be posted on the Commission's website after the exam. Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of ₹ 100/- per question, which is non-refundable. Representations received through any other mode e.g. letter, application, email, etc. will not be entertained.
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Official website to check
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: How to download provisional key?
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Click on SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
Check the provisional key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: Vacancies to be filled
Through this examination drive, a total of 14582 Group B and C posts will be filled in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.
On January 18, the Skill Test (DEST) was held, and on January 19, the Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning & General Intelligence, English Language & Comprehension, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge Test, and Statistics.
The SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-II) was held on January 18 and 19, 2026.
Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Tier II exam can download the provisional key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
