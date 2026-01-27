Live

SSC CGL Mains Answer Key 2026 News Live: Where, how to check Tier II provisional key when out

SSC CGL Answer Key 2026 News Live: The Staff Selection Commission has not yet released the SSC CGL Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Tier II exam can download the provisional key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-II) was held on January 18 and 19, 2026. On January 18, the Skill Test (DEST) was held, and on January 19, the Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning & General Intelligence, English Language & Comprehension, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge Test, and Statistics. The Commission, however, has not announced the release date and time of the provisional key. As per past trends, the answer key is released within 2-3 weeks after the exam is concluded. Through this examination drive, a total of 14582 Group B and C posts will be filled in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, how to check and other details. ...Read More

