SSC CHSL 2024 final answer key out at ssc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 06, 2025 07:50 PM IST

Candidates who are interested in checking the final answer key can visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (SSC CHSL 2024) final answer key on the official website. Candidates who are interested in checking the final answer key can visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The commission conducted the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam from July 1 to 11, 2024 and announced the result on September 6. (HT file)

About the exam:

The commission conducted the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam from July 1 to 11, 2024 and announced the result on September 6. SSC shortlisted 39,835 unique candidates for tier 2 based on their performance in the tier 1 exam.

The SSC CHSL tier 2 exam was conducted on November 18, 2024. The option-cum-preference form was released on February 4, 2025. The commission said 27,092 candidates who submitted their preferences online were considered for the further selection process.

Direct Link to check SSC CHSL 2024 final answer key

(The direct link is available on the official notice)

Staff Selection Commission declared the final result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024, on 18.02.2025.

Candidates can use their login credentials like Roll number and password in order to access the final answer key. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 06.03.2025 (18:00 Hrs) to 20.03.2025 (18:00 Hrs).

Further, marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been made available on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.gov.in from 06.03.2025 (18:00 Hrs) to 20.03.2025 (18:00 Hrs) which can be accessed by the candidates by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission.

See More
