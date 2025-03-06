DSSSB releases exam dates for various posts at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, check timetable here

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the timetable for various posts for various departments on the official website. Candidates who are looking forward to appear for the exams can visit the official website of DSSB at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre without Admit Card and without any I.D. proof (in original) under any circumstances(HT file)

About the Timetable:

“The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board will conduct examination for the various post codes of various Departments, GNCTD through online mode i.e. Computer Based Test as per examination schedule,” mentioned the official notice.

As per the schedule, the exam commences on April 1, 2025 from 9 am to 11 am. The schedule gives details for exams till June 2025. The board also mentions the guidelines for candidates appearing for the exam.

Key Guidelines for Candidates:

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination Centre after the end of the reporting time mentioned in the Admit Card under any circumstances whatsoever

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre without Admit Card and without any I.D. proof (in original) under any circumstances

Candidates should ensure that the Photo attendance Sheet & 3rd page of the Admit Card are handed over to the invigilator otherwise, the candidate himself will be responsible for the consequences

The Candidates are directed not to carry Pen/ Pencil/Pencil Box with them as the Pen is being provided by the Board

There will be negative marking for wrong answers; 0.25 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer

The candidates are instructed to follow the following dress code while appearing for DSSSB Exam.

a) Light clothes with half sleeves not having big buttons, brooch/

badge, flower etc. with Salwar/Trouser.

b) Slippers, sandals with low heels. Shoes are not allowed.

