Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AIBE 19 final answer key released at allindiabarexamination.com, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Mar 06, 2025 06:39 PM IST

AIBE 19 final answer key has been released. The download link is given here. 

The Bar Council of India has released AIBE 19 final answer key on March 6, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for All India Bar Examination can check and download the final answer key through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 19 final answer key released, download link here
AIBE 19 final answer key released, download link here

A total of 28 questions have been withdrawn out of which 7 from SET A, 7 from SET B, 7 from SET C and 7 from SET D.

NEET UG 2025: Correction window opens on March 9 at neet.nta.nic.in, notice here

The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024. Candidates were asked 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects.The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. The objection window was opened on December 30, 2024 and closed on January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay 500/- per objection.

The final answer key was prepared after a panel of experts examined and verified the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional key.

Direct link to download AIBE 19 final answer key

AIBE 19 final answer key: How to download

Candidates who want to download the answer key can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on the AIBE 19 final answer key link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF page will open where candidates can check the answers.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JKCET 2025: Application window for Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test open at jkbopee.gov.in, direct link here

The AIBE results will be announced next. The minimum marks to pass AIBE 19 exam is 45 percent for General and OBC category candidates and 40 percent for SC/ST and disabled candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On