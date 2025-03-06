AIBE 19 final answer key released at allindiabarexamination.com, download link here

The Bar Council of India has released AIBE 19 final answer key on March 6, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for All India Bar Examination can check and download the final answer key through the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 19 final answer key released, download link here

A total of 28 questions have been withdrawn out of which 7 from SET A, 7 from SET B, 7 from SET C and 7 from SET D.

NEET UG 2025: Correction window opens on March 9 at neet.nta.nic.in, notice here

The AIBE 19 written test was held on December 22, 2024. Candidates were asked 100 questions in AIBE 19 from 19 topics or subjects.The provisional answer key was released on December 28, 2024. The objection window was opened on December 30, 2024 and closed on January 10, 2025. Candidates who wanted to raise objections against the answer key had to pay ₹500/- per objection.

The final answer key was prepared after a panel of experts examined and verified the objections raised by the candidates against the provisional key.

AIBE 19 final answer key: How to download

Candidates who want to download the answer key can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on the AIBE 19 final answer key link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF page will open where candidates can check the answers.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JKCET 2025: Application window for Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test open at jkbopee.gov.in, direct link here

The AIBE results will be announced next. The minimum marks to pass AIBE 19 exam is 45 percent for General and OBC category candidates and 40 percent for SC/ST and disabled candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.