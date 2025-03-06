JKCET 2025: Application window for Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test open at jkbopee.gov.in, direct link here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, JKBOPEE, is accepting online applications for Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the entrance examination can submit their applications on the official website at jkbopee.gov.in. JKCET 2025: Application process is underway at Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test at jkbopee.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

Candidates can apply till March 19, 2025, as informed in the official notice.

To be eligible, the applicant must have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

Open Merit Category candidates, including EWS category should have secured 45 per cent marks, and reserved category candidates should have scored 40 per cent.

The applicant should also be domicile of UT of J&K or UT of Ladakh.

The notice stated that date of the entrance test will be announced at a later date. It will be conducted in offline mode.

Additionally, to apply, candidates need to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹1000. The payment can be made via Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

JKCET 2025: Here's how to apply

To apply for Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2025, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at jkbopee.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to register for JKCET 2025. Complete the registration process. Log in to your account and fill in the application form. Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fee. Submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

In case of any assistance, applicants can also contact the Help Desk of I.T. Section of BOPEE during office hours at 0194-2437647 / 0194-2433590 / 0191-2479371 / 0191-2470102 and / or email at helpdeskjakbopee@gmail.com /coejakbopee@gmail.com within the prescribed last date.