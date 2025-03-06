Shoolini University & Royal Holloway, University of London launch transformative dual Master’s degree program

Shoolini University and Royal Holloway, University of London have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to launch a transformative 1+1 Dual Master’s degree program for the 2025-26 academic year. Shoolini University and Royal Holloway, University of London signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to launch a transformative 1+1 Dual Master’s degree program for the 2025-26 academic session. (Handout)

The collaboration which is aimed at stepping towards National Education Policy-driven internationalization, will enable students to pursue one year at Shoolini University in India and another year at Royal Holloway in the UK, earning a dual degree that enhances their global career prospects, as informed in a press statement.

Postgraduate students will spend one year at Shoolini followed by one year at Royal Holloway. The 1+1 programme opens avenues for Shoolini University students to join specified postgraduate courses at Royal Holloway, subject to meeting predefined entry requirements.

Upon successful completion of the initial part of their curriculum at Shoolini University, students will be granted admission to Royal Holloway, culminating in the attainment of a Royal Holloway, University of London degree, as well as an award from Shoolini University, the statement added.

Professor Atul Khosla, Vice-Chancellor of Shoolini University said the collaboration with Royal Holloway aims to provide students with “world-class education and research opportunities” and at the same time, it would prove to be a significant milestone in the university's ongoing efforts to create a global learning environment.

Professor Julie Sanders, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of Royal Holloway, University of London highlighted that the partnership is driven by wanting to build brilliant research-infused learning opportunities for the students, and the fundamental commitment at Royal Holloway to thinking and working globally.

Notably, the MoA provides for a 1+1 Masters programme in Biotechnology/Biosciences, and Psychology programmes, and allows for subsequent expansion to other fields.

Students will also undergo English language proficiency assessments, ensuring they meet Royal Holloway's academic standards.

Meanwhile, international students at Royal Holloway, University of London are provided with support services to enable a smooth transition to academic life in the United Kingdom.

This includes early move-in, free airport pick-up and a ‘New to the UK’ programme of activities on arrival. There is also a ‘Home Away from Home’ schedule which provides further opportunities for all students to share and celebrate their unique cultures and identities throughout the academic year.