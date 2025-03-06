SSC CPO Admit Card 2025 for paper 2 expected today at ssc.gov.in, here's how to download

Staff Selection Commission is expected to release SSC CPO Admit Card 2025 for paper 2 on March 6, 2025. Candidates who have to appear for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2024 (Paper-II) can download the admit card through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CPO Admit Card 2025 for paper 2 expected today, here's how to download

The official notice reads, "The ‘Admission Certificate’ for the said examination will tentatively be available for download w.e.f. 06.03.2025. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in/) in a similar manner."

The paper 2 examination will be held on March 8, 2025. It will comprise 200 questions, and the maximum mark is 200. The questions will be asked in English language and comprehension. The exam will last 2 hours. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper 2.

SSC CPO Admit Card 2025 for paper 2: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC CPO Admit Card 2025 for paper 2 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC CPO exam city slip for Paper 2 was released on February 27, 2025. The link to download it is available on the website.

Meanwhile, the Commission released the revised PET and PST results on March 5. The PST and PET results were announced earlier this month.

After conducting the paper 1 exam, SSC shortlisted 83,614 unique candidates under various lists and called them for the PET/PST round. Of them, 37,763 were absent, and four were temporarily unfit. A total of 21,661 candidates did not qualify. A total of 24,190 candidates cleared the physical test round. However, as per the revised result, a total of 144 candidates stand disqualified. They are not eligible for appearing in Paper 2 of the examination.

SSC CPO recruitment exam 2024 is for for 4187 vacancies. Of these, 125 are Delhi Police SI (Male) vacancies, 61 are Delhi Police SI (Female), and 4,001 are CAPF SI vacancies.