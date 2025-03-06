AIIMS NORCET 8: Stage I and Stage 2 exam dates released, registration ends on March 17 at aiimsexams.ac.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released AIIMS NORCET 8 exam dates for Stage I and Stage 2. Candidates who want to appear for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test can find the direct link to apply through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date to apply is March 17, 2025. AIIMS NORCET 8: Stage I, Stage 2 exam dates out, registration ends on March 17

The AIIMS NORCET stage 1 or prelims exam will be held on April 12 and stage 2 or main exam will be held on May 2, 2025. The NORCET Preliminary stage is a qualifying examination where a candidate who qualifies in the test will be allowed to appear in Stage II: NORCET Main.

The prelims exam will comprise of 100 MCQs of 100 marks with four alternatives for each question. (20 MCQs related to General Knowledge & Aptitude & 80 MCQs related to the syllabus of Nursing courses being taught at the essential qualification level). The exam duration is for 90 minutes. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

The main exam will comprise 160 MCQs of 160 marks with four alternatives for each question related to the subject. It will cover the entire syllabus of Nursing courses taught at the essential qualification level, focused on case scenario-based questions for testing nursing skills competency. The exam duration is 180 minutes. The question paper will be divided into four sections of 45 minutes each, each containing 40 questions. There will be a negative marking of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

AIIMS NORCET 8: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

2. Click on recruitment exam link and a new page will open.

3. Click on AIIMS NORCET 8 link and register yourself.

4. Once the registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General/OBC Candidates is ₹3000/- and candidates belong to SC/ST Candidates/EWS category will have to pay ₹2400/-. The Persons with Disabilities candidates are exempted from payment of fee. The candidate can pay the prescribed application fee through Debit Card/Credit Card/ Netbanking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.