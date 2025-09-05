SSC CHT Answer Key 2025 released for Paper I at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till September 7

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CHT Answer Key 2025 for Paper I. The tentative answer key has been released for Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 (Paper-I) which is available to candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CHT Answer Key 2025 released for Paper I, raise objections till September 7

Along with the answer key, the response sheet has also been released. The candidates’ Response Sheet(s) along with the Tentative Answer Key(s) are now available and the same can be accessed through the website of the Commission. Candidates who want to download the answer key can login by using their Registration Number and Password during the period specified.

The objection window has opened and will close on September 7, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections can make payment of Rs. 50/- per question per answer challenged. In this regard the candidates may note that the fee for challenge has been reduced from earlier Rs.100/- to Rs.50/-.

SSC CHT Answer Key 2025: How to download

To download the provisional answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your tentative answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.