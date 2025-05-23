Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi
SSC Exam 2025 dates for June released at ssc.gov.in, check details here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 23, 2025 07:10 PM IST

SSC Exam 2025 dates for June has been released. The details can be checked here. 

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Exam 2025 dates for June. The tentative calendar has been released for those exam will be held in June 2025. The calendar can be checked by canddates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The official notice reads, "With reference to the tentative calendar of examinations for the year 2025–2026 published on 09.05.2025, it is informed that the Commission has now decided to conduct the following examinations in June 2025."

JSA/LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024(only for DoPT), SSA/UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2024(only for DoPT) and ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2022-2024 will be held on June 15, 2025.

SSC Exam 2025 dates: How to download 

To check the exam calendar, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC Exam 2025 dates for June notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here 

