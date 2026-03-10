Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Exams 2026 dates. The exam dates have been released for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-II), and the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025 (Paper-II). SSC Exams 2026: CHSL Tier 2, JE Paper 2 exam dates out at ssc.gov.in, check here

Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the dates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, SSC CHSL will be held on April 10, and the JE exam will be held on April 7, 2026.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam will comprise of 4 sections- Section 1 will have questions from Mathematical Ability and Reasoning and General Intelligence, Section 2 will have questions from English language and comprehension and General Awareness, Section 3 will have questions from Computer Knowledge Test, and Section 4 will have questions from Skill Test/ Typing Test.

Junior Engineer Paper 2 will be a computer-based exam. The exam comprises three parts: Part A will have questions from General Engineering (Civil and Structural), Part B from General Engineering (Electrical), and Part C from General Engineering (Mechanical).

SSC Exams 2026: How to check exam dates To download the exam dates notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC Exams 2026 notice for JE, CHSL available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Check SSC JE exam date notice

Check SSC CHSL exam date notice