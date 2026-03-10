SSC Exams 2026: CHSL Tier 2, JE Paper 2 exam dates out at ssc.gov.in, check here
Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Exams 2026 dates. The exam dates have been released for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-II), and the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025 (Paper-II).
Candidates who will appear for the exam can check the dates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
As per the official notice, SSC CHSL will be held on April 10, and the JE exam will be held on April 7, 2026.
SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam will comprise of 4 sections- Section 1 will have questions from Mathematical Ability and Reasoning and General Intelligence, Section 2 will have questions from English language and comprehension and General Awareness, Section 3 will have questions from Computer Knowledge Test, and Section 4 will have questions from Skill Test/ Typing Test.
Junior Engineer Paper 2 will be a computer-based exam. The exam comprises three parts: Part A will have questions from General Engineering (Civil and Structural), Part B from General Engineering (Electrical), and Part C from General Engineering (Mechanical).
SSC Exams 2026: How to check exam dates
To download the exam dates notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
2. Click on SSC Exams 2026 notice for JE, CHSL available on the home page.
3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More