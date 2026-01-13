SSC GD Constable Exam 2026: Correction window closes today at ssc.gov.in, here's how to make changes
SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 correction window will close today, January 13, 2026. The steps to make changes is given here.
Staff Selection Commission will close the correction window for SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 on January 13, 2026. Candidates who want to make corrections in the application form can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
The correction window was opened on January 10, 2026. The Commission will levy uniform correction charges of ₹200/- for making corrections and resubmitting the modified/ corrected Online Application Form for the first time and ₹500/- for making corrections and resubmitting the modified/ corrected Online Application Form for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/ category.
The correction charges can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, Master, Maestro Card, or RuPay Debit card.
SSC GD Constable Exam 2026: How to make corrections
To make corrections candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
2. Click on SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 login link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your application form will be displayed.
5. Check the application form and make the corrections.
6. Once done, make the payment of fee.
7. Click on submit and download the page.
8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
As per the tentative vacancies list, 25487 vacancies will be filled out of which 616 for BSF, 14595 for CISF, 5490 for CRPF, 1764 for SSB, 1293 for ITBP, 1706 for AR and 23 for SSF. The registration commenced on December 1 and the last date to apply was December 31, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
