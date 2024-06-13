SSC JE answer key 2024, candidates' responses released on ssc.gov.in; direct link and how to download

SSC JE Answer Key 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Monday released the tentative answer key of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 (Paper-I). Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the SSC JE provisional answer key and response sheets on the commission's website, ssc.gov.in. The direct link and other details are mentioned below. SSC JE answer key 2024 released on ssc.gov.in (HT file/for representation)

The paper 1 of the Junior Engineer recruitment examination was conducted by the SSC from June 5 to 7, 2024 at different centres across the country.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also read: SSC GD result 2024 awaited on ssc.gov.in, exam was held in February-March

The candidates can download the answer key using their registration number and password.

“The candidates’ Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys are now available and the same can be accessed through the website of the Commission (i.e. https://ssc.gov.in). The candidates may login by using Registration Number and Password during the period specified,” the commission said.

Objections to the provisional answer key, if any, can be submitted online up to June 15, 8 pm on payment of a fee of ₹100 per question.

Representations received after this deadline will not be considered under any circumstances, the commission said.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” it added.

Direct link to download SSC JE 2024 answer key (login to your account)

How to download SSC JE 2024 answer key

Go to ssc.gov.in and then to the answer key tab to check the notification. To download the answer key and responses, login to your account using your credentials. Check and download the provisional answer key and responses.

There is negative marking in the SSC JE exam. For each incorrect answer in paper 1, 0.25 marks assigned to that question will be deducted, and for each wrong answer in paper 2, one mark will be deducted.

The recruitment drive is being organised for 968 Junior Engineer vacancies in the user organisations and departments.