SSC JE Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today at ssc.gov.in, here's how to raise objections

Staff Selection Commission will close the objection window for the SSC JE Answer Key 2025 on December 22, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2025 (Paper I) can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The link to raise objections will be deactivated at 6 pm.

The provisional answer key was released on December 19, 2025.

The representations/challenges against the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online on payment of ₹50/- per question/answer challenged received. Further, representations/ challenges submitted in any other mode will not be entertained.

SSC JE Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and click on the answer you want to raise objection for.

6. Make the payment of processing fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates may note that the saved Question Paper will be strictly for personal use and self-analysis only. An undertaking to this effect has been included in the Challenge Management portal, which will be visible to the candidates when they log in to the same.

The Paper I exam was held from December 3 to December 6, 2025 and on December 13, 2025 at different centres all over the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.