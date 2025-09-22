Staff Selection Commission has not yet shared any update on the SSC MTS Admit Card 2025. The official notification says that the computer-based examination was scheduled to be conducted from September 20 to October 24, 2025. SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: Hall ticket released? check what official website says

The official website does not have any updates on the hall ticket details. The examination dates have also not been revised, nor has the admit card been released. The regional websites of SSC also do not have any information regarding the conduct of the SSC MTS CBT exam, when the hall tickets will be released, or the download link for them.

The last notice released by the Commission for SSC MTS was on September 10, 2025. The Commission has released the tentative vacancies of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025. As per the tentative vacancies list, a total of 8021 vacancies will be filled out of which 6078 for MTS(NT), Age-18-25 yrs, 732 for MTS(NT), Age-18-27 yrs and 1211 for Havaldar (in CBIC and CBN).

Candidates who have registered for the SSC MTS & Havaldar exam are in a dilemma as to when the hall ticket will be released and when the exam will be held.

The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages viz. (i) Assamese, (ii) Bengali, (iii) Gujarati, (iv) Kannada, (v) Konkani, (vi) Malayalam, (vii) Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), (viii) Marathi, (ix) Odia (Oriya), (x) Punjabi, (xi) Tamil, (xii) Telugu and (xiii) Urdu. The exam will be held in two sessions—Session I and Session II—on the same day. Both Sessions will be mandatory. The computer-based Examination will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions.

