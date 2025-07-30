Staff Selection Commission has revised the SSC MTS Exam 2025 correction window dates. Candidates can check the official notice on the SSC website at ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS Exam 2025: Correction window dates revised, check new dates here

The correction window for the MultiTasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025, which was scheduled to open on July 29 and close on July 31, 2025, has been postponed.

Now, as per the official notice, the correction window will open on August 4 and close on August 6, 2025.

Those candidates who have completed online applications along with payment of requisite fee will be allowed to make corrections.

All those candidates who want to make corrections for the first time in their application form will have to pay ₹200/- as correction charge and ₹500/- for making corrections and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/ category. The correction charges can be paid only by online mode through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Debit cards.

SSC MTS Exam 2025: How to make corrections

To make corrections in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once done, the application form will be displayed.

4. Check the application form and make changes where required.

5. Make the payment of fee and click on submit.

6. Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.