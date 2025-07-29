Staff Selection Commission will open the SSC MTS Exam 2025 correction window on July 29, 2025. Candidates who want to make corrections in the application form can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The correction window will close on July 31, 2025. SSC MTS Exam 2025: Correction window opens today at ssc.gov.in, make changes till July 31

Those candidates who have completed online applications along with payment of requisite fee will be allowed to make corrections.

The Commission will levy a uniform correction charge of ₹200/- for making correction(s) and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the first time and ₹500/- for making correction(s) and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/ category. The correction charges can be paid only by online mode through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Debit cards.

SSC MTS Exam 2025: How to make corrections

To make corrections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Once done, the application form will be displayed.

4. Check the application form and make changes where required.

5. Make the payment of fee and click on submit.

6. Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2025: Tentative vacancies notice out at ssc.gov.in, Havaldar vacancies increased

Meanwhile, the Commission has released tentative vacancies list for MTS and Havaldar exam. The tentative vacancies for MTS is 4375 and vacancy of Havaldar has been increased from 1075 to 1089. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.