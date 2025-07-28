SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2025: Tentative vacancies notice out at ssc.gov.in, Havaldar vacancies increased

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2025 tentative vacancies list. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025 can check the notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

The tentative vacancies for MTS is 4375 and vacancy of Havaldar has been increased from 1075 to 1089.

The official notice reads, " The Candidates may please refer to the notice of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025 published by the Commission on 26.06.2025. The tentative vacancies for MTS mentioned in para 2.1 of the Notice of Examination may be read as 4375 and vacancy of Havaldar may be read as 1089 instead of 1075. The other terms and conditions of the Notice dated 26.06.2025 shall remain unchanged."

The correction window will open on July 29 and will close on July 31, 2025. Candidates will be allowed to re-submit applications after making requisite corrections/ changes only in the online application data as per their requirement.

The Commission will levy a uniform correction charge of ₹200/- for making correction(s) and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the first time and ₹500/- for making correction(s) and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/ category. The correction charges can be paid only by online mode through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Debit cards.

The computer based exam will be held from September 20 to October 24, 2025.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2025: How to check tentative vacancies

To check the tentative vacancies list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2025 tentative vacancies list link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the details.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

