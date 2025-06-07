SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025: Notification out for 261 posts, registration begins at ssc.gov.in

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025 notification. Candidates who want to apply for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025: Notification out for 261 posts

The last date to apply is June 26, 2025. The last date for making online fee payment is June 27, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill 261 posts in the organisation.

The window to make corrections in the application form can be done from July 1 to July 2, 2025. The Commission will levy a uniform correction charges of ₹ 200/- for making correction and re-submitting modified/corrected application for the first time and ₹ 500/- for making correction and re-submitting modified/ corrected application for the second time. The correction charges will be applicable to all candidates irrespective of their gender/category. The correction charges can be paid only by online mode through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards.

Selection Process

The computer-based examination will be held from August 6 to August 11, 2025. It will comprise questions on general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, and English language and comprehension. The exam will last 2 hours. The question paper will be objective-type multiple-choice only. The questions will be set in English and Hindi.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University as on or before the cut-off date i.e. 01.08.2025.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only by online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.