SSC Stenographer Skill Test exam city details out, admit cards 2 days before test

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released exam city information slips for the Stenographer Grade C and Grade D skill test. Candidates can download it from ssc.gov.in. In the official notification, the commission said admit cards (admission certificates) will be released 2 days before the exam. SSC Stenographer Skill Test exam city details released (Representational image)(Unsplash)

“The ‘Admission Certificate’ and ‘Scribe’s Entry Pass (for own scribe)’ for the said examination will tentatively be available for download before 02 days from the date of Examination. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in/) in a similar manner,” SSC said.

SSC said candidates who have opted for own scribe are required to register and submit their scribe details on the commission’s website by April 1 (11:59 PM).

“Candidates may note that during the examination, a copy of their Admission Certificate will be retained by the Commission. Accordingly, the candidates are advised to obtain and keep an additional copy of their Admission Certificate for future reference,” SSC said.

“In case of any clarification regarding the Admission Certificate, the candidates are advised to refer to the notice of examination dated 24.06.2024,” it added.

The skill test for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, will be held on April 16 and 17, 2025.

Candidates who passedthe Computer Based Examination will be required to appear in the skill test for Stenography.

Thy will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi (as opted by the candidates in the online application form) at the speed of 100 words per minute (wpm) for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 80 wpm for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Candidates who opt to take the stenography test in Hindi will be required to learn English stenography and vice versa after their appointment, failing which their probation may not be cleared by appointing departments / organizations.