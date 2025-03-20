Menu Explore
SSC Steno Grade C & D 2024 final answer key out at ssc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 20, 2025 08:09 PM IST

Staff Selection Commission declared the Result of the computer-based Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, on 05.03.2025.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024 final answer key on the official website. Candidates who want to check the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 final answer key can visit the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.

Candidates who want to check the Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2024 final answer key can visit the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.
Candidates who want to check the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 final answer key can visit the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.( Praful Gangurde)

Staff Selection Commission declared the Result of the computer-based Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, on 05.03.2025.

Direct Link to check SSC Steno Grade C & D 2024 final answer key

“ The Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Key(s) along with the Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 on Commission’s website on 20.03.2025 (06:00 PM). Candidates may check their individual Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ R e s p o n s e Sheet(s) from 20.03.2025 (06:00 PM) to 04.04.2025 (06:00 PM) by logging in through their Registered ID and Password,” mentioned the official website.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been made available on the Commission’s website from 20.03.2025 (06:00 PM) to 04.04.2025 (06:00 PM), which can be accessed by the candidates by logging in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission.

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
