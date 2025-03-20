SSC Steno Grade C & D 2024 final answer key out at ssc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Steno Grade C & D Exam 2024 final answer key on the official website. Candidates who want to check the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 final answer key can visit the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who want to check the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 final answer key can visit the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.( Praful Gangurde)

Staff Selection Commission declared the Result of the computer-based Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024, on 05.03.2025.

“ The Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Key(s) along with the Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2024 on Commission’s website on 20.03.2025 (06:00 PM). Candidates may check their individual Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ R e s p o n s e Sheet(s) from 20.03.2025 (06:00 PM) to 04.04.2025 (06:00 PM) by logging in through their Registered ID and Password,” mentioned the official website.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates have also been made available on the Commission’s website from 20.03.2025 (06:00 PM) to 04.04.2025 (06:00 PM), which can be accessed by the candidates by logging in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission.

