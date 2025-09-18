SSC warns to take action against candidates involved in malpractices, issues advisory

Staff Selection Commission has released important advisory on malpractices detected during SSC CGL Exam 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Graduate Level exam 2025 can check the official notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

The SSC CGL exam 2025 commenced on September 12, 2025, and will continue until September 26, 2025. The Commission deployed various security features that capture developments happening at each candidate terminal in every centre.

As per the official advisory, during the exam, whenever any such malpractice is detected by technological solutions, it is possible that the candidate’s exam may not be interrupted by the invigilators, in order to ensure that such activities do not disturb the other sincere candidates taking the exams honestly. But, subsequently, in respect of candidates indulging in such malpractices, based on electronic evidence, their scores will not be processed, and action will be taken to debar them through the laid-down process.

The advisory further states that the Commission has noticed that remote takeover/system hacking attempts are being made on certain candidates’ nodes at some of the centres.

The Commission closely monitors such activities, and it reiterates that after the completion of the examination process, based on the evidence and digital footprints, candidates involved in such malpractices will be debarred, and necessary criminal proceedings may also be initiated against all involved in the act, including the centres that facilitated such malpractices.