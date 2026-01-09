SWAYAM January 2026 semester exam dates released at nta.ac.in, check schedule here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released SWAYAM January 2026 semester exam dates. Candidates who want to appear for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) (January 2026 Semester) Exam through the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

The Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM-16) exam will begin on June 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2026. The buffer dates are June 22, 23, 2026. The exams will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

SWAYAM will be held for 648 course(s) in Hybrid Mode (Computer-Based Test and Pen & Paper Test). The medium of question paper will be English only, except for the language papers which will be held in the respective language only. There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer in the MCQ sections.

Check SWAYAM January 2026 semester exam dates here SWAYAM January 2026 semester exam dates: How to download To check the exam dates candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

2. Click on the SWAYAM January 2026 semester exam dates link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process commenced on October 8 and concluded on October 30, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA SWAYAM.