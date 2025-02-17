TJEE 2025: Tripura JEE registration to end tomorrow at tbjee.nic.in, apply via direct link

Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination will be closing the application window for TJEE 2025 on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination can submit their applications on the official website at tbjee.nic.in. TJEE 2025: Tripura JEE application window will close tomorrow, February 18, 2025 at tbjee.nic.in. The direct link to apply is given here.

To apply, general male candidates need to pay an application fee of ₹550, SC/ST male candidates should pay ₹450 and all female and BPL (male and female) candidates need to pay ₹350.

The application fee should be paid through online mode by NET Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card.

Notably, the TJEE 2025 will be tentatively conducted on April 25, 2025 in three shifts- first shift from 11 am to 12.30 pm, second shift from 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm and third shift from 3 pm to 3.45 pm.

Physics and Chemistry will be held in the first shift, Biology will be held in second shift and Mathematics paper in the third shift.

Those seeking admission to Engineering/ Technological Degree Courses (Group-A) will need to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, whereas candidates seeking admission to various Degree Courses of Veterinary/ Agricultural/ Fisheries, Paramedical and others (Group-B) will have to appear in Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Likewise, candidates desirous of taking in both sections will have to appear in all four subjects (Group-C).

Worth mentioning here, the registration process for TJEE 2025 commenced on February 10, 2025.

TJEE 2025: Here's how to register

Candidates can apply for TJEE 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the TJEE 2025 registration link.

3. Enter your details to register and submit.

4. Login to your account with your registered credentials.

5. Fill in the application form and pay the application fee.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.