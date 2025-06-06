Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Combined Civil Services Examination- IA (Group IA Service) and Combined Civil Services Examination - I (Group I Services) can download the admit card through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025 released at tnpsc.gov.in, download link here

The preliminary examination will be held on June 15, 2025. Preliminary Examination is meant to serve as a screening test only and the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025: How to download

Candidates can download the hall ticket through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

2. Click on TNPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process will comprise three successive stages: Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Interview. The preliminary Examination is meant to serve as a screening test only, and the marks obtained in it by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

The final selection will be made based on the total marks obtained by the candidates in the Main Examination Paper II, Paper III, Paper IV and Interview taken together, subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.