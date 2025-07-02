TNPSC Group 4 2025 hall tickets released at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link to download here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC, has released hall tickets for Combined Services Examination -IV or Group IV services. Candidates appearing in the exam can download the hall tickets from the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. Alternatively, the admit cards can also be download from tnpscexams.in. TNPSC Group 4 2025 hall tickets are out at tnpsc.gov.in. The direct link to download is given here.

The official notification states, “The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) shall be downloaded through their One Time Registration (OTR DASHBOARD) by entering his/her Application Number and Date of Birth.”

Notably, the Group IV services prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 12, 2025.

The written examination consists of 200 questions from three parts to complete in three hours. Part A consists of 100 questions from Tamil Eligibility cum scoring test, Part B contains 75 questions from general Studies and Part C includes 25 questions from Aptitude and mental Ability.

The maximum marks of the examination are 300. Except for part A, the other two parts will be in English and Tamil.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,935 vacancies across a wide range of posts including Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and more.

The vacancies include 25 different posts such as the Village Administrative Officer (215 vacancies), Junior Assistant (Non-Security, 1621 vacancies), Junior Revenue Inspector (239 vacancies), Typist (1099 vacancies), Steno Typist (grade III), Forest Guard and more.

TNPSC Group IV Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

1.Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, go to exam dashboard, and then to Group IV services.

3. On the next page, go to the OTR dashboard.

4. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

5. Check your TNPSC Group IV Admit Card 2025 displayed on the screen.

6. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of TNPSC.