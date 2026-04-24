Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad has released TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 2026 can download the admit card through the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026: TG EAPCET admit card for A&P out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in, download link here

The Agriculture and Pharmacy course examination will be held on May 4 and 5, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Entrance test is of 3-hour duration and the Question Paper consists of total 160 questions comprising of total of 80 questions in Biology (Botany - 40, Zoology - 40), 40 questions in Physics and 40 questions in Chemistry. All questions are objective type (multiple choice) only and each question carries one mark. The syllabus in Biology, Physics and Chemistry and the model questions are available in TG EAPCET-2026 website.

Direct link to download TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026: How to check Candidates who want to download the hall ticket can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TG EAPCET at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

2. Click on TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The qualifying percentage of marks (normalized marks) for the TG EAPCET-2026 is 25% of the maximum marks for consideration for ranking. However, for candidates belonging to SC / ST, no minimum qualifying mark is prescribed. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TG EAPCET.