TS ICET Result 2022 LIVE: Telangana ICET results declared, check rank card here

competitive exams
Updated on Aug 27, 2022 06:08 PM IST

Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 Live Updates: Telangana ICET results has been announced. The direct link to check rank card is given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
TS ICET Result 2022 Live Updates: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has declared TS ICET Result 2022. The Telangana ICET results rank card is now available on the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

The examination was conducted on July 27 and July 28, 2022. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to check rank card 

Along with the results, TSCHE will also release the final answer key. The provisional answer key was released on August 4, 2022 and the last date for submission of objections on preliminary key was till August 8, 2022. Earlier, the result was scheduled to release on August 22, 2022, which was postponed till today. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 27, 2022 06:08 PM IST

    TS ICET Result 2022: Details mentioned on Rank Card

    Hall ticket Number

    Candidates Name

    Fathers Name

    Category Name

    Total marks

    Rank

    Result Status

  • Aug 27, 2022 05:29 PM IST

    TS ICET 2022: Exam was conducted by Kakatiya University

    TS ICET 2022 exam was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

  • Aug 27, 2022 05:13 PM IST

    TS ICET result 2022: Exam was conducted on July 27 and 28

    The TS ICET test was conducted on July 27 and 28, 2022. Here's the direct link to download the admit card.

  • Aug 27, 2022 05:10 PM IST

    TS ICET 2022 result: How to check result

    Candidates can download the TS ICET result through their ICET Hall Ticket No, Registration Number and Date Of Birth. 

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:54 PM IST

    TS ICET result 2022: Where to check 

    icet.tsche.ac.in

    tsche.ac.in

    manabadi.co.in

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:52 PM IST

    TS ICET result live: How to check rank card

    Go to icet.tsche.ac.in.

    On the home page, click on the TS ICET result link.

    Enter your roll number or any other required details.

    Submit and view result.

    Take a printout of the result page

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:49 PM IST

    TS ICET result live updates

    Rank Card released. The final answer key will also be released shortly. 

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:47 PM IST

    TS ICET results: Check official window 

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:41 PM IST

    TSICET 2022: Rank card released 

    TSICET 2022 rank card has been released. The rank card link is given above. Check 

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:39 PM IST

    Telangana ICET 2022 result: Who conducts the exam 

    Kakatiya University, Warangal conducts the TS ICET exam every year for admission to MBA/ MCA courses in Telangana state on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:37 PM IST

    Telangana ICET result: Where can aspirants take admissions 

    1. Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad.

    2. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (Dr. BRAOU), Hyderabad.

    3. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Hyderabad.

    4. Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad.

    5. Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal.

    6. Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda.

    7. Palamuru University (PU), Mahabubnagar.

    8. Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar.

    9. Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad.

     

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:34 PM IST

    Telangana ICET result 2022: To be available at manabadi website 

    Telangana ICET result 2022 will also be available at third party website- manabadi.co.in. The official website of TS ICET will also have result link on it from 5 pm onwards. 

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:32 PM IST

    Telangana state integrated common entrance test: Why is the exam conducted 

    Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) is conducted for admission into 1st year Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses for the academic year 2022-2023 of the state.

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:29 PM IST

    Telangana TS ICET result 2022: Know about normalization process 

    The normalization process brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale. Due to this process, the marks of the easy session may be reduced marginally and marks of hard session may increase marginally on the global scale.

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:27 PM IST

    TS ICET: Rank list valid for admission to MBA/MCA course 

    Rank obtained in TSICET - 2022 is valid for admission into MBA/MCA course (full-time / part-time / evening / distance mode/DOL) of all universities in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-2023.

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:24 PM IST

    TS ICET 2022: How many candidates appeared 

    As per various media reports, around 70000 candidates have appeared for TS ICET examination this year. The result will be announced in next half an hour and will be available to candidates on the official website. 

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:19 PM IST

    TS ICET 2022 final answer key: Releasing at 5 pm 

    TS ICET 2022 final answer key will be released at 5 pm today. The provisional answer key was released on August 4, 2022 and the last date for submission of objections on preliminary key was till August 8, 2022.

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:14 PM IST

    TS ICET 2022 result: Examination dates 

    The examination was conducted on July 27 and July 28, 2022. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:09 PM IST

    TS ICET 2022 result date: August 27 at 5 pm 

    TS ICET 2022 result date is August 27, 2022 at 5 pm. The answer key will also be released at the same time. 

  • Aug 27, 2022 04:06 PM IST

    TS ICET 2022 result live updates: In an hour 

    TS ICET 2022 result will be declared in an hour. The official time of result declaration is 5 pm. Candidates will get the direct link to check result here. 

  • Aug 27, 2022 03:59 PM IST

    TS ICET answer key 2022: How to download 

    Visit the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

    Click on TS ICET 2022 answer key link will be displayed on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the answer key and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Aug 27, 2022 03:55 PM IST

    TS ICET result: Details required to check scores 

    TS ICET hall ticket number

    Registration

    Date of birth

  • Aug 27, 2022 03:49 PM IST

    TS ICET result 2022: List of websites 

    icet.tsche.ac.in

    manabadi.co.in

    tsche.ac.in

  • Aug 27, 2022 03:43 PM IST

    TS ICET result live: Rank list to release today 

    TS ICET result and rank list will release today. The rank list will also be available to candidates on their marksheets. 

  • Aug 27, 2022 03:36 PM IST

    TS ICET result live updates: Official website 

  • Aug 27, 2022 03:31 PM IST

    TS ICET result today: TS ICET is held for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses

    Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test is for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the Universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

  • Aug 27, 2022 03:27 PM IST

    Telangana TS ICET Result 2022: Websites to check

    icet.tsche.ac.in

    manabadi.co.in

  • Aug 27, 2022 03:24 PM IST

    TS ICER RESULT 2022: Exam details

    Exam date: July 27 and July 28

    Final Key and the exam Results: August 27

    Result time: 5 pm

  • Aug 27, 2022 03:20 PM IST

    TS ICET result and answer key today

    For the candidates for whom there is no qualifying cut-off in TSICET-2022, if the mark in TSICET-2022 after normalization goes below zero (negative), the mark is treated as zero. If the tie persists, then TSICET-2022 normalization marks (though negative) are considered for resolving the tie.

  • Aug 27, 2022 03:17 PM IST

    TS ICET Result 2022:  TS ICET is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses

    TS ICET 2022 is for admission to MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in Telangana and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2022-23.

  • Aug 27, 2022 03:07 PM IST

    TS ICET result 2022: Result at 5 pm today

    "The Final Key and the Test Results are scheduled to be release on 27.08.2022 at 5 P.M", reads the official website.

  • Aug 27, 2022 03:05 PM IST

    TS ICET Result 2022: Result will be based on Normalization Process

    TS ICET 2022 was conducted over several sessions, the final score will be calculated by a normalising procedure.

  • Aug 27, 2022 02:58 PM IST

    TS ICET Result 2022: How to check

    Go to icet.tsche.ac.in.

    On the home page, click on the TS ICET result link.

    Enter your roll number or any other required details.

    Submit and view result.

    Take a printout of the result page

  • Aug 27, 2022 02:55 PM IST

    TS ICET result 2022: Exam dates

    The examination was conducted on July 27 and July 28, 2022. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

  • Aug 27, 2022 02:51 PM IST

    TS ICET result 2022: Final answer key and result will be out

    The final answer key has also made available on August 27, 2022, along with the results.

  • Aug 27, 2022 02:45 PM IST

    TS ICET results: How rank list is prepared 

    Candidates will be given State-wide ranks in the order of merit in the TSICET - 2022. For the preparation of merit list, in case more than one student scores the same ranks at TSICET, the tie will be resolved as follows:

    (i) By considering the marks scored in Section-A

    (ii) If the tie persists, marks obtained by a student in Section-B will be taken into consideration.

    (iii) If the tie still persists, the tie will be resolved by taking into account the age of the candidate giving the priority to older candidate.

  • Aug 27, 2022 02:40 PM IST

    TS ICET result 2022 time: At 5 pm 

    TS ICET result 2022 time is 5 pm, as per the official website. 

  • Aug 27, 2022 02:34 PM IST

    TSICET 2022: Qualifying marks 

    The qualifying percentage of marks in the Entrance Test is 25 per cent (i.e. 50 marks out of total of 200 marks). However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed.

  • Aug 27, 2022 02:28 PM IST

    ICET 2022: Eligibility criteria for admission 

    As per the latest AICTE Approval Process Handbook 2022-23, the eligibility criteria for admission into MBA and MCA course is revised stipulating 50 per cent marks for unreserved and 45 per cent marks for reserved categories at the qualifying examination.

  • Aug 27, 2022 02:22 PM IST

    ICET exam date 2022: 

    The ICET examination was conducted on July 27 and July 28, 2022 across the state at various exam centres. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

  • Aug 27, 2022 02:18 PM IST

    Telangana ICET 2022 result: Exam conducting body

    Kakatiya University, Warangal conducts the TS ICET exam every year for admission to MBA/ MCA courses in Telangana state on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

  • Aug 27, 2022 02:13 PM IST

    Telangana ICET result: Also on manabadi.co.in

    Telangana ICET result will be available to candidates on private website manabadi.co.in. 

  • Aug 27, 2022 02:09 PM IST

    Telangana ICET result 2022: Participating organisations 

    Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad.

    2. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (Dr. BRAOU), Hyderabad.

    3. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H), Hyderabad.

    4. Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad.

    5. Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal.

    6. Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda.

    7. Palamuru University (PU), Mahabubnagar.

    8. Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar.

    9. Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad.

  • Aug 27, 2022 02:02 PM IST

    Telangana state integrated common entrance test

    Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) for admission into 1st year Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) courses for the academic year 2022-2023 of the state. 

  • Aug 27, 2022 01:56 PM IST

    Telangana TS ICET result 2022: What is normalization process 

    The normalization process brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale. Due to this process, the marks of the easy session may be reduced marginally and marks of hard session may increase marginally on the global scale.

  • Aug 27, 2022 01:53 PM IST

    TS ICET: Exam dates 

    The examination was conducted on July 27 and July 28, 2022. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

  • Aug 27, 2022 01:48 PM IST

    TS ICET 2022: How to check result 

    Visit the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

    Click on TS ICET 2022 Result link will be displayed on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Aug 27, 2022 01:41 PM IST

    TS ICET 2022 final answer key

    TS ICET 2022 final answer key will be released today along with the results. The final answer key and the results will be available to candidates on the websites mentioned below. 

  • Aug 27, 2022 01:34 PM IST

    TS ICET 2022 result: Where to check 

    icet.tsche.ac.in

    tsche.ac.in 

  • Aug 27, 2022 01:27 PM IST

    TS ICET 2022 result date

    Today, August 27, 2022 at 5 pm. The result will be available through the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

  • Aug 27, 2022 01:23 PM IST

    TS ICET 2022 result live updates: Result date and time 

    TS ICET 2022 result date and time have been announced. The result will be declared at 5 pm on August 27, 2022. 

