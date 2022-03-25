Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS TET 2022 Live Updates: Telangana TET registration begins March 26
TS TET 2022 Live Updates: Telangana TET registration begins March 26

TS TET 2022 Live Updates: TS TET 2022 notification has been released. Candidates can check the details on official site of TSTET on tstet.cgg.gov.in.
TS TET 2022 Live Updates: Telangana TET notification on tstet.cgg.gov.in
TS TET 2022 Live Updates: Telangana TET notification on tstet.cgg.gov.in
Updated on Mar 25, 2022 10:57 AM IST
New Delhi
School Education Department, Telangana has released the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test, TSTET 2022 notification. The registration process will begin on March 26, 2022 and will end on April 12, 2022. The examination will be conducted on June 12, 2022. 

Candidates can apply for the examination on the official site of TSTET on tstet.cgg.gov.in. The examination will be conducted in all 33 districts of the state. 

TS-TET-2022 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 25, 2022 10:57 AM IST

    TS TET 2022: Admit card to release on June 6

    TSTET 2022 exam will be conducted on June 12, 2022. The admit card will release on June 6, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of TSTET on tstet.cgg.gov.in.

  • Mar 25, 2022 10:51 AM IST

    How to Apply for TS TET 2022

    Visit the official site of TS TET on tstet.cgg.gov.in.

    Click on apply online link available on the home page.

    Enter the registration details and click on submit.

    Your name has been registered.

    Now login to the account through registration details and fill in the application form.

    Enter details in the application form- Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, Mobile Number, Qualification etc.

    Upload the scanned copies of the relevant certificates and photograph.

    Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

    Your application has been submitted.

    Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Mar 25, 2022 10:45 AM IST

    TSTET 2022 Notification: Eligibility 

    The eligibility criteria to apply for TSTET 2022 is available in the information bulletin given here. 

    TSTET 2022 Information Bulletin 

  • Mar 25, 2022 10:37 AM IST

    TS TET 2022: To be conducted in two shifts 

    TS-TET-2022 will be conducted on June  in all the 33 Districts of the

    State. The duration and timings of the test is Paper-I: 9.30 am to 12.00 noon (duration 2 ½ hours) and Paper-II: 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm (duration 2 ½ hours). 

  • Mar 25, 2022 10:27 AM IST

    Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test: Two papers to be conducted in exam 

    TS-TET-2022 will be conducted in 2 papers viz. Paper-I & Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I and the candidates who intend to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to appear for Paper-II. The candidates who intend to be teachers for all classes from I to VIII can appear for both papers, Paper-I and Paper-II.

  • Mar 25, 2022 10:20 AM IST

    TS TET: Exam date released 

    TS TET 2022 exam date has also been released by the School Education Department. The examination will be conducted on June 12, 2022 in the state at 22 districts. 

  • Mar 25, 2022 10:11 AM IST

    Telangana TET 2022: Registration begins tomorrow 

    Telangana TET 2022 registration will begin tomorrow, March 26, 2022. The registration process will end on April 12, 2022. Candidates can apply for the examination on the official site of TSTET on tstet.cgg.gov.in.

  • Mar 25, 2022 10:03 AM IST

    TS TET 2022 Notification: Available on tstet.cgg.gov.in

    TS TET 2022 Notification is available on the official site of TSTET on tstet.cgg.gov.in. The registration process will begin on March 26 and will end on April 12, 2022. 

  • Mar 25, 2022 09:57 AM IST

    TSTET 2022: Notification released

    TSTET 2022 notification has been released. Candidates can apply for the examination on the official site of TSTET on tstet.cgg.gov.in.

