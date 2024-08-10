UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: NTA UGC NET hall tickets, exam city releasing soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the UGC NET 2024 Admit Card likely soon. The NTA UGC NET hall tickets will be available to all the candidates appearing for the examination from the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The admit card link will also be available here once it is released. ...Read More
The Agency has stated that the notification regarding intimation of city of exam centre will be displayed on NTA websites in prior to 10 days of exam.
The UGC NET 2024 examination will be conducted in CBT mode from August 21 to September 4, 2024, for 83 subjects. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Agency will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card date, exam city direct link and other details.
Know about the exam
Exam to be held in two shifts
No duplicate hall tickets to be available
Candidates must note that they will not be provided with a duplicate Admit Card for UGC-NET June 2024 at the Examination Centre(s).
Login details required
Application Number
Password
Security Pin
How to download hall tickets?
Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your log in details
Download the admit card link
Keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.
Why is UGC NET exam conducted?
Exam dates and shift details
What Agency said
Where to check hall tickets?
Date and time
NTA UGC NET hall tickets will be released likely soon. The admit card and exam city slip when released will be available on the official website.