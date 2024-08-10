UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: NTA UGC NET hall tickets, exam city releasing soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Edit Profile
    Live

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 10, 2024 11:04 AM IST
    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: NTA UGC NET hall tickets, exam city slip will be out soon. Follow, the blog for the latest updates.
    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the UGC NET 2024 Admit Card likely soon. The NTA UGC NET hall tickets will be available to all the candidates appearing for the examination from the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The admit card link will also be available here once it is released.

    The Agency has stated that the notification regarding intimation of city of exam centre will be displayed on NTA websites in prior to 10 days of exam.

    The UGC NET 2024 examination will be conducted in CBT mode from August 21 to September 4, 2024, for 83 subjects. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    The Agency will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card date, exam city direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 10, 2024 11:03 AM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Know about the exam

    Aug 10, 2024 10:56 AM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Exam to be held in two shifts

    Aug 10, 2024 10:50 AM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: No duplicate hall tickets to be available

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Candidates must note that they will not be provided with a duplicate Admit Card for UGC-NET June 2024 at the Examination Centre(s).

    Aug 10, 2024 10:42 AM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Login details required

    Application Number

    Password

    Security Pin

    Aug 10, 2024 10:41 AM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: How to download hall tickets?

    Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    On the homepage, click on the admit card link

    Key in your log in details

    Download the admit card link

    Keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

    Aug 10, 2024 10:38 AM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Why is UGC NET exam conducted?

    Aug 10, 2024 10:37 AM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Exam dates and shift details

    Aug 10, 2024 10:29 AM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: What Agency said

    Aug 10, 2024 10:27 AM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Where to check hall tickets?

    Aug 10, 2024 10:22 AM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Date and time

