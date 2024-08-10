UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: NTA UGC NET hall tickets, exam city releasing soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the UGC NET 2024 Admit Card likely soon. The NTA UGC NET hall tickets will be available to all the candidates appearing for the examination from the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The admit card link will also be available here once it is released. ...Read More

The Agency has stated that the notification regarding intimation of city of exam centre will be displayed on NTA websites in prior to 10 days of exam.

The UGC NET 2024 examination will be conducted in CBT mode from August 21 to September 4, 2024, for 83 subjects. The examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Agency will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card date, exam city direct link and other details.