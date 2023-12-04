close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Live: December admit cards awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Live

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 Live: December admit cards awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Dec 04, 2023 09:00 AM IST
OPEN APP

UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: Hall tickets will be released on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET December 2023 Admit Card Live Updates: Admit cards of the University Grants Commission National Entrance Test or UGC NET December 2023 will be released on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the examination from December 6 to 22 and ahead of exams, hall tickets will be released on the exam website.

UGC NET December 2023 admit card live updates (ugcnet.nta.ac.in)
UGC NET December 2023 admit card live updates (ugcnet.nta.ac.in)

Candidates can download their admit cards using application number and date of birth, once it is released.

In admit cards, exam date, paper timings, roll number, reporting time, exam cetre details, etc. will be mentioned. The detailed examination schedule and exam city slips have been released.

For information on the UGC NET December exam, candidates can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 /011 - 69227700 or mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 04, 2023 09:00 AM IST

    UGC NET December 2023 admit card awaited

    Admit cards of the UGC NET December exam will be released on ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The exam begins on December 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc net december admit card.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out