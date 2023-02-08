Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET admit card, exam city slip for December 2022 exam expected this week

UGC NET admit card, exam city slip for December 2022 exam expected this week

Published on Feb 08, 2023 10:56 AM IST

UGC NET admit card and exam city slip will be provided through the exam webite, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET admit card, exam city slip for December 2022 exam expected this week on ugcnet.nta.nic.in(PTI/ For Representation )
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release admit cards and exam city information slip of the December edition of University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 this week. UGC NET admit card and exam city slip will be provided through the exam webite, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the information bulletin of the exam, the intimation of cities of exam centres was to be available in the first week of February. However, it has not been released yet.

Admit cards are scheduled to be released in the second week of February.

UGC NET December Exam 2022: How to check exam city slip and admit card

Go to the official website of UGC NET – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Exam city intimation slip or admit card link available on the home page.

Enter your application number and date of birth and click on submit.

Download the document.

UGC NET December 2022 exam is scheduled for February 21 to March 10, 2023.

The duration of exam is for 3 hours and there is no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The first shift of the test will be from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
ugc net december admit card.
