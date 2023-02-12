UGC NET December Session 2022 Live: Latest updates on exam city and admit card

National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release admit cards and exam city information slips of the December edition of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 this week. The exam city intimation link and admit cards will be available on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The official website has released the schedule for the UGC NET December 2022 [Phase I, 57 Subjects] examination, which will take place on February 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2023. The Agency will test candidates on 57 different subjects in total.

“The notification regarding intimation of City of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in shortly”, reads the official notification.

