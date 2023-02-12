Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET December Session 2022 Live: Latest updates on exam city and admit card
Live

UGC NET December Session 2022 Live: Latest updates on exam city and admit card

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 04:54 PM IST

NTA UGC NET December exam city intimation slips are expected to release soon on the official website. Candidates can check the latest updates below:

UGC NET December Session 2022 Live: Latest updates on exam city and admit card
UGC NET December Session 2022 Live: Latest updates on exam city and admit card(Arun Sharma / HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release admit cards and exam city information slips of the December edition of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 this week. The exam city intimation link and admit cards will be available on the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The official website has released the schedule for the UGC NET December 2022 [Phase I, 57 Subjects] examination, which will take place on February 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2023. The Agency will test candidates on 57 different subjects in total.

“The notification regarding intimation of City of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website(s) https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in shortly”, reads the official notification.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 12, 2023 04:54 PM IST

    UGC NET hall ticket 2023: Admit card expected soon

    NTA is expected to release UGC NET admit card in the Second week of February 2023.

  • Feb 12, 2023 04:50 PM IST

    UGC NET exam 2023: Duration of examination

    The duration of the UGC NET exam is for 3 hours and there is no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2.

  • Feb 12, 2023 04:49 PM IST

    UGC NET Exam 2023: Exam is held for Assistant Professors and JRF

    UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted for ‘Assistant Professors’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship, and Assistant Professors in Indian Universities and Colleges. 

  • Feb 12, 2023 04:41 PM IST

    UGC NET: Phase 1 exam dates

    UGC NET December 2022 Phase I, examination will be to be held on 21, 22, 23 & 24 February 2023

  • Feb 12, 2023 04:40 PM IST

    UGC NET: How to download exam city intimation slip and admit card

    Go to the official website of UGC NET – ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    Click on the Exam city intimation slip or admit card link available on the home page.

    Enter your application number and date of birth and click on submit.

    Download the document.

  • Feb 12, 2023 04:39 PM IST

    UGC NET 2022: Check NTA website for updates

    Candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA websites, www.nta.ac.in and https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for the most recent information.

  • Feb 12, 2023 04:36 PM IST

    UGC NET 2022: Download SANDES Application for updates

    Visit the Google Play Store on your Mobile Device.

    Search for the “Sandes App” in the search bar.

    It then displays the app in the play store.

    Click on Install, and then the app gets downloaded to your mobile.

     

  • Feb 12, 2023 04:34 PM IST

    UGC NET 2022: Admit card releasing soon 

    Admit cards and test city information slips for the  University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2022 are expected to be released this week by NTA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc net december

UGC NET December Session 2022 Live: Latest updates on exam city and admit card

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 04:54 PM IST

NTA UGC NET December exam city intimation slips are expected to release soon on the official website. Candidates can check the latest updates below:

UGC NET December Session 2022 Live: Latest updates on exam city and admit card(Arun Sharma / HT file photo)
UGC NET December Session 2022 Live: Latest updates on exam city and admit card(Arun Sharma / HT file photo)
ByHT Education Desk

NEET UG 2023 Registration Live: Latest updates on registration, exam dates

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 04:38 PM IST

NEET UG 2023 Registration Live updates: NTA will begin the registration process for NEET UG soon.

NEET UG registration process to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
NEET UG registration process to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk

RSMSSB CHO admit card releasing tomorrow at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 12, 2023 01:03 PM IST

RSMSSB Community Health Officer (CHO) admit card will be released tomorrow, February 13.

RSMSSB CHO admit card releasing tomorrow at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in(PTI)
RSMSSB CHO admit card releasing tomorrow at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in(PTI)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TBJEE 2023 registration process to end today at tbjee.nic.in, know how to apply

competitive exams
Published on Feb 12, 2023 09:49 AM IST

TBJEE will end the registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023 on February 12.

TBJEE 2023 registration process to end today at tbjee.nic.in, know how to apply
TBJEE 2023 registration process to end today at tbjee.nic.in, know how to apply
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TBJEE 2023: Registration process to end tomorrow at tbjee.nic.in

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 12, 2023 09:44 AM IST

TBJEE registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE)-2023 will end tomorrow.

TBJEE 2023: Registration process to end tomorrow at tbjee.nic.in
TBJEE 2023: Registration process to end tomorrow at tbjee.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

IIFT MBA result released at iift.nta.nic.in, download result here

competitive exams
Published on Feb 11, 2023 05:45 PM IST

IIFT MBA Result 2023 released at iift.nta.nic.in.

IIFT MBA result released at iift.nta.nic.in
IIFT MBA result released at iift.nta.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

NEET MDS 2023 application process to end tomorrow, know how to apply

competitive exams
Published on Feb 11, 2023 04:39 PM IST

NEET MDS 2023 registration process to end on February 12.

NEET MDS 2023 application process to end tomorrow(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
NEET MDS 2023 application process to end tomorrow(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

KVS Hindi Translator exam city slip released at kvsangathan.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 11, 2023 01:56 PM IST

KVS exam city slip released for the Hindi Translator recruitment examination.

KVS Hindi Translator exam city slip released at kvsangathan.nic.in
KVS Hindi Translator exam city slip released at kvsangathan.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

KVS PGT exam city slip released at kvsangathan.nic.in, get link

competitive exams
Published on Feb 11, 2023 01:21 PM IST

The exam city slip has been released for Post Graduate Teacher (2022) recruitment exam

KVS PGT exam city slip released at kvsangathan.nic.in
KVS PGT exam city slip released at kvsangathan.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

UGC NET Exam 2023: Subject and date wise schedule released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 11, 2023 01:07 PM IST

UGC NET Exam 2023 subject and date wise schedule has been released. Candidates can check the official notice at the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA UGC NET answer key for December 2018 exam has been released at ntanet.nic.in.(Hindustan Times)
NTA UGC NET answer key for December 2018 exam has been released at ntanet.nic.in.(Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5, registration ends tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 11, 2023 09:40 AM IST

NEET PG 2023 exam will be conducted on March 5, 2023. The registration process will end tomorrow, February 12, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5, registration ends tomorrow at natboard.edu.in
NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5, registration ends tomorrow at natboard.edu.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

TNOU TEE 2023 exam postponed due to TNTET, notice at tnou.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 11, 2023 08:54 AM IST

TNOU TEE 2023 exam has been postponed due to TNTET exam dates. Candidates can check the exam postponement notice on the official site of TNOU at tnou.ac.in.

TNOU TEE 2023 exam postponed due to TNTET, notice at tnou.ac.in
TNOU TEE 2023 exam postponed due to TNTET, notice at tnou.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 released, know how to download

competitive exams
Published on Feb 10, 2023 09:15 PM IST

LIC Assistant Administrative Officers (Generalist) preliminary exam admit card 2023 released at licindia.in.

LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 released at licindia.in
LIC AAO Prelims Call Letter 2023 released at licindia.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

UP B.E.d 2023: Registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in, know how to register

competitive exams
Published on Feb 10, 2023 08:27 PM IST

UP B.E.d 2023 registration process begins today at bujhansi.ac.in.

UP B.E.d 2023: Registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in
UP B.E.d 2023: Registration begins at bujhansi.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 Admit card out at jkpsc.nic.in, get link to download

competitive exams
Published on Feb 10, 2023 05:08 PM IST

JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 admit card released at jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 Admit card out at jkpsc.nic.in
JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 Admit card out at jkpsc.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out