UGC NET July 9 exams postponed for two subjects, check details

National Testing Agency, NTA has postponed UGC NET Exam 2022 that was scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2022. The examination for Telugu and Marathi to be conducted tomorrow, July 9 as been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the exams have been postponed as government of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have their own examinations scheduled on that day. Thus due to Administrative / Logistics reasons the examinations in the said subjects as mentioned below are being postponed until further notice.

The telugu exam, subject code 27 and marathi exam, subject code 38 new date will be announced in due course of time. The new exam date will be available to appearing candidates on the official site of UGC NET.

Meanwhile, NTA has released admit cards for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) or UGC NET 2022 examination scheduled for July 9, 2022. The examination will be conducted on July 9, 11, 12 and August 12, 13, 14, 2022 in CBT Mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.