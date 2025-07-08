UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key: Last date today to raise objections at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency will close the answer key objection window for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2025 today, July 8. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET June exam and have any objection to the provisional answer key can submit their representations on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET June 2025 Answer Key: Last date today to raise objections (HT file)

NTA released the UGC NET answer key along with question papers and candidates' responses on July 5 and opened the objection window on July 6.

To submit objections, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

The fee can be paid using Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI. NTA will not consider any challenge without the processing fee.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” NTA said.

NTA has advised candidates to visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, for the latest updates.

UGC NET June 2025 exam was held for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 25 to 29.

UGC NET answer key 2025: How to raise objections

Step 1: Go to the NTA website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in and click on ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’

Step 2: Log in with your application number, date of birth and the security pin

Step 3: Click on the “View Answer Sheet” for marked responses and “Challenge” to view and challenge answer keys

Step 4: Upload supporting documents as a single PDF file by selecting ‘Choose File’

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit and review Claims’

Step 6: Click on ‘Modify your Claims’ to modify or ‘Final Submit’ to finalise claims

Step 7: Save claims and click on the ‘Pay Now’ option.

Step 8: Claims will be saved after successful payment.

In the case of any difficulty, candidates can contact 01140759000 or write an email to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.