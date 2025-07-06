UGC NET answer key 2025 released, objection window opens

UGC NET 2025: The National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key along with question papers and candidates' recorded responses for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET June exam can check and download the provisional answer key from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET answer key 2025 live updates UGC NET answer key 2025 released (HT file)

Candidates who have complaints about the provisional answer key of UGC NET can raise objections up to 5 pm on July 8. To raise an objection, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

The payment of the processing fee can be made using Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI. NTA will not consider any challenge without the processing fee.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” NTA said.

It has advised candidates to visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, for the latest updates.

NTA conducted the UGC NET June 2025 examination for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 25 to 29.