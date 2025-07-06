Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

UGC NET answer key 2025 released, objection window opens

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 10:04 AM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET June exam can check and download the provisional answer key from ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET 2025: The National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key along with question papers and candidates' recorded responses for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET June exam can check and download the provisional answer key from ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET answer key 2025 live updates

UGC NET answer key 2025 released (HT file)
UGC NET answer key 2025 released (HT file)

Candidates who have complaints about the provisional answer key of UGC NET can raise objections up to 5 pm on July 8. To raise an objection, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of 200 per question. 

Also read: ICAI CA Result 2025 Live Updates: CA Inter, Final and Foundation results today at icai.nic.in

The payment of the processing fee can be made using Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI. NTA will not consider any challenge without the processing fee. 

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” NTA said. 

It has advised candidates to visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, for the latest updates.

Also read: CUET UG Results 2025: Meet top performer Ananaya Jain and know her success mantra

NTA conducted the UGC NET June 2025 examination for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 25 to 29.

Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on<"https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/competitive-exams/rrb-ntpc-admit-card-news-2025-live-exam-city-slip-date-news-official-website-sarkari-result-future-com-101748750935102.html">RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / UGC NET answer key 2025 released, objection window opens
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On