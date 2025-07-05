Ever since she first encountered the world of economics, Ludhiana's Ananaya Jain, who has secured All India Rank 1 in CUET-UG 2025, knew she wanted to explore the subject deeply. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Jain opened up about the meticulous study routine that propelled her to the top, the strategies she followed during her exam preparation, and the passion that kept her motivated through long hours of hard work. She also shared valuable insights for aspiring candidates on cracking such a competitive undergraduate entrance exam in the country. CUET UG Results 2025: Meet top performer Ananaya Jain and know her success mantra

Were you expecting this result, or did it come as a surprise to you? How did you feel when you saw your name at AIR 1?

Honestly, more than a surprise, it was a complete shock to see my name at the very top. I never set out to secure AIR 1. I focused on preparing for the worst-case scenarios, constantly telling myself that even if the exam turned out to be the toughest possible, I needed to get through it to ensure admission to a good college. Seeing my name at AIR 1 was an overwhelming and surreal moment.

How long had you been preparing for this exam?

My preparation for English began nearly three years ago. I devoted a lot of time to solving competitive exam books and used online resources to expand my vocabulary. Reading quality novels also helped me develop both my vocabulary and grammar. For other subjects, I relied primarily on NCERT textbooks. I approached every school test and exam as if I were already sitting for the entrance exam itself. I strongly believe that one should start preparing for their goals as soon as they identify them.

How did you structure your study routine to achieve your aim? Did you study for long hours, or did you prefer a different approach?

I never forced myself to study for excessively long hours, my maximum study time was around seven hours a day, and on regular days it was often even less. Once my board exams ended, I increased my study time, fully focusing on scoring as high as possible for Delhi University admissions. I took several mock tests to assess my preparation. Additionally, I joined an offline crash course a month before the exam, which proved invaluable. That experience made me realise that I was not as prepared as I thought, and it motivated me to improve further.

Who has been your driving force and inspiration behind this success?

My mother has always been my strongest pillar of support. She constantly encouraged me to chase my dreams and instilled intellectual curiosity in me from a young age. Despite being a BAMS doctor, she left her practice to raise me and my brother, dedicating herself completely to our education and well-being. Her sacrifices and belief in me inspired me to strive for excellence.

During your preparation, did you stay active on social media, or did you disconnect completely?

I did have a social media account and remained fairly active on it. I believe staying connected with friends is important to refresh your mind. However, I always prioritised my studies. During the final month of preparation, I chose to disconnect from social media entirely, as I felt it could distract me when I needed to give my undivided attention to my studies.

What were the major challenges you faced during your preparation?

The final month after my board exams was especially challenging. I had already been revising the same topics for almost a year, and maintaining consistent concentration became increasingly difficult. It was tough to keep my motivation levels high every day. To cope with stress, I often turned to my family, who have always been my greatest support system. I also made time for creative outlets like Madhubani painting, practicing Kathak and watching movies to relax and recharge.

What are your plans for the future?

I haven’t decided on a specific career yet, but I am certain about pursuing economics for higher studies. I have chosen Delhi University because it offers an excellent Economics Honours program. My immediate goal is to delve deeper into the subject, and I am confident that my future will be built around a meaningful career in economics.

What message would you like to give to students preparing for CUET 2026?

My advice is to start preparing as early as possible, stay regular with your studies, work hard, and remain consistent- these four elements are key to success in any competitive exam. For English, in particular, it’s important to begin early, as the objective English section differs significantly from the standard Class 12 syllabus. Aspiring candidates should cultivate a habit of reading newspapers and books to strengthen their vocabulary. For other subjects, focus on thoroughly understanding NCERT textbooks, as they form the backbone of the CUET syllabus and can help secure excellent marks.