CUET UG 2025 topper: Ludhiana's Ananaya Jain only candidate to score 100 percentile in 4 out of 5 subjects

Seventeen-year-old Ananaya Jain from Punjab's Ludhiana has emerged as the Common University Entrance Test or CUET UG 2025 topper by scoring at the 100th percentile in four out of five subjects. CUET UG 2025 topper: Ludhiana's Ananaya Jain scores 100 percentile in 4 out of 5 subjects (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

She is the only candidate among over 10 lakh candidates to achieve this remarkable feat this year.

Also read: Allahabad University Admission through CUET UG 2025: Registration underway, apply at allduniv.ac.in

Arjav Jain from Delhi has been placed second in the test. Purva Singh of Haryana came third.

Data shared by the National Testing Agency, which conducted the test, reveals that this year, 13,54,699 candidates registered for the test, of whom 10,71 ,735 appeared.

Seventeen candidates have scored 100 percentile in three out of their opted subjects, 150 candidates in two and 2679 candidates in one of their opted subjects, NTA informed, without disclosing their names.

Also read: DU UG Admission 2025: Phase II of CSAS UG will begin next week, notice at admission.uod.ac.in

Ananya missed perfect 5 out of 5 by small margin

CUET UG 2025 topper Ananaya missed a perfect five-out-of-five by scoring in the 99.99th percentile in English. Her other four opted subjects were Mathematics, Economics, Accountancy and Business Studies, in which she got the perfect NTA score.

Overall, she secured 1225.93 out of a possible 1250 marks in the undergraduate entrance test.

Punjab's Minister of Industry & Commerce, Investment Promotion, and NRI Affairs Sanjeev Arora congratulated her for the achievement on X.

“…Ananaya is the only student in the country to score 100 percentile in 4 out of 5 subjects — a truly exceptional feat that has made all of Punjab proud. Wishing her continued success as she begins the next chapter of her academic journey,” the minister wrote.

Ravneet Singh Bittu, Union Minister of State for Railway & Food Processing Industries, wrote, “…She has made Punjab and the entire nation proud by being the only candidate to score 100 percentile in four out of five subjects — a truly remarkable feat. Such brilliance and dedication among our youth are a strong reflection of New India's academic excellence. Best wishes to her for a bright future ahead.”

Ananya is a commerce student at DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana. She scored 98.8 per cent in her Class 12 board exam and 97 per cent in the Class 10 board exam. Her father Manav Jain is a chartered accountant and mother Neeti Jain is a homemaker.

She wants to follow her elder brother's steps and pursue an Economics honours degree at the University of Delhi.

“I have a strong interest in economics. It is my favourite subject. DU provides the best student crowd and a rigorous academic environment for this course and hence I want to pursue this course there,” Ananya told HT.

For CUET UG preparation, Ananya mostly relied on NCERT textbooks and practiced extensively with mock tests. She also enrolled in a crash course for a month.

She began her preparation for the English section two years ago, regularly working on comprehension, vocabulary, and grammar exercises.

(With inputs from HT Correspondents)