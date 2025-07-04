Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Allahabad University Admission through CUET UG 2025: Registration underway, apply at allduniv.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 05:46 PM IST

Allahabad University Admission through CUET UG 2025 registration is underway. The direct link to apply is given here. 

The University of Allahabad has started the registration process for undergraduate courses through CUET UG 2025. The registration process was started on June 30 and will close on July 15, 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in.

Allahabad University (AU) campus (HT File)
Allahabad University (AU) campus (HT File)

As per the official notice, before registration/ profile update, the applicant should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria as prescribed by the University of Allahabad and must have the documents mentioned below.

Allahabad University Admission through CUET UG 2025: List of documents required 

1. CUET UG 2025 admit card

2. Class 10, 12 marksheet cum certificate/ marksheet and certificate.

3. Photo and signature of the candidate in .jpg/.jpeg format.

4. Recent caste certificate in Central Government format for EWS/ OBC/ SC/ ST bearing certificate numbers and certificate issuance date.

All those candidates who want to apply for the admission round should fill all the entries correctly in the portal.

Candidates will have to select the course or programme on the portal. The registration fee is 300/- for UR/OBC/EWS and 150/- for SC/ST/PwD.

Those candidates who have successfully registered/ updated their profile and paid the registration fee after programme/ course selection will only be considered for the counseling purpose. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Allahabad University.

Official Notice Here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / Allahabad University Admission through CUET UG 2025: Registration underway, apply at allduniv.ac.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On