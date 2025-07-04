Allahabad University Admission through CUET UG 2025: Registration underway, apply at allduniv.ac.in

The University of Allahabad has started the registration process for undergraduate courses through CUET UG 2025. The registration process was started on June 30 and will close on July 15, 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in. Allahabad University (AU) campus (HT File)

As per the official notice, before registration/ profile update, the applicant should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria as prescribed by the University of Allahabad and must have the documents mentioned below.

Allahabad University Admission through CUET UG 2025: List of documents required

1. CUET UG 2025 admit card

2. Class 10, 12 marksheet cum certificate/ marksheet and certificate.

3. Photo and signature of the candidate in .jpg/.jpeg format.

4. Recent caste certificate in Central Government format for EWS/ OBC/ SC/ ST bearing certificate numbers and certificate issuance date.

All those candidates who want to apply for the admission round should fill all the entries correctly in the portal.

Candidates will have to select the course or programme on the portal. The registration fee is ₹300/- for UR/OBC/EWS and ₹150/- for SC/ST/PwD.

Those candidates who have successfully registered/ updated their profile and paid the registration fee after programme/ course selection will only be considered for the counseling purpose. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Allahabad University.