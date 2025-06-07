UGC NET June 2025 exam schedule out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check exam timetable here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET June 2025 exam schedule. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check the exam timetable through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET June 2025 exam schedule out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check exam timetable(Hindustan Times)

The UGC NET June examination will begin on June 25 and will end on June 29, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Test paper will consist of two sections, both of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. Paper I will comprise 100-mark questions, and Paper II will comprise 200-mark questions. The medium of the Question Paper shall be English and Hindi only, except for language papers. Candidates are required to answer in the medium as per the option exercised in the Application Form.

UGC NET June 2025 exam schedule: How to download

To download the exam schedule, candidates who will appear in it can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on UGC NET June 2025 exam schedule link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The notification regarding intimation of city of exam centre will be displayed on NTA UGC NET website 10 days before the examination.

The examination will be conducted for (i) award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor, (ii) appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D and (iii) admission to Ph.D only for 85 subjects in CBT mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.