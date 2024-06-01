UGC NET June Exam 2024: Schedule out, exam city slip release date announced at nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET June Exam 2024 schedule. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can check the complete schedule on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. UGC NET June Exam 2024: Schedule out, exam city slip release date announced

The Agency has also announced that the notification regarding intimation of City of Exam Centre will be displayed on NTA website in prior to 10 days of exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in 83 subjects in OMR (Pen and Paper), mode on June 18, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. UGC NET will be held offline for 83 subjects.

UGC NET June Exam 2024: How to download city slip

To check the exam city, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET June Exam 2024 city intimation slip available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Check the details and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.