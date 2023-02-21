UGC NET Phase II exam city intimation link released, know how to check
UGC NET December 2022-Phase-II Examination City Intimation Slip released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency (NTA) Has released the UGC NET December 2022-Phase-II Examination City Intimation Slip. Candidates can download the examination city intimation slip from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. candidates can download their examination city intimation slip through their application number and Date of Birth. The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II shall be issued later.
UGC NET December 2022 Phase II, exam will be conducted at various centres across the nation on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2023.
UGC NET exam city intimation slip: Know how to download
Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the advanced city intimation slip
Key in your login details
Your exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen
Download and take the print for future reference.