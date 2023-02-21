Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET Phase II exam city intimation link released, know how to check

UGC NET Phase II exam city intimation link released, know how to check

Published on Feb 21, 2023 06:01 PM IST

UGC NET December 2022-Phase-II Examination City Intimation Slip released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) Has released the UGC NET December 2022-Phase-II Examination City Intimation Slip. Candidates can download the examination city intimation slip from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. candidates can download their examination city intimation slip through their application number and Date of Birth. The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II shall be issued later.

UGC NET December 2022 Phase II, exam will be conducted at various centres across the nation on February 28, March 1, and March 2, 2023.

Direct link here

UGC NET exam city intimation slip: Know how to download

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the advanced city intimation slip

Key in your login details

Your exam city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
